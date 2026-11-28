More than $1,600 was donated at the 2026 Brooks Tournament Series annual Turkey Shoot, Nov. 21-22 at the Naperbrook and Springbrook golf courses in Naperville.

180 golfers show up, show out for tournament

180 golfers came out for the occasion, the Naperville Park District shared in a press release. The event marks the end of the Brooks Tournament Series.

Naperbrook’s winning team included Corey Lamb, Bret Warren, Dave Cera, Nick Fish and Tim Hicks. Springbrook’s winners were Rod Stecklein, Scott Schwertley, Bob Prinz, Brad Samples and Jason Bainter.

Donating to Operation Support Our Troops

Each golfer took home a turkey at the end of the shoot. Participants also had the option to donate the value of their turkey to Operation Support Our Troops, money that goes toward military members and their families.

Featured image courtesy: Naperville Park District

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