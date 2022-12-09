Ozinga Merry Mixer Spreads Cheer at Avenida Naperville

Avenida Naperville got into the “mix” this holiday season with a return visit from the Ozinga Merry Mixer.

“Tonight is our third annual Ozinga Merry Mixer. We started this in 2020 as a way to gather our new residents as well as neighbors in the community to get together outdoors while we were going through the pandemic and celebrate the holiday spirit.” said Community Manager of Avenida Naperville Michele Clemen.

What is the Ozinga Merry Mixer?

The red-and-white concrete truck decked out with more than 32,000 programmed lights travels around from town to town each year spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s really, really fun and really cool to see. Everything is timed to music, and it really gets you into that holiday spirit with the lights on, the music going, everybody around enjoying, you know, the light show and everything else that goes along with it,” said Clemen.

Wonderful Turnout in year three

When the truck firsts topped by during December of 2020, viewing was limited to only Avenida residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With restrictions now lifted, people from both the complex and the community got to enjoy a beautiful night of lights and Christmas music.

Return viewers say it’s something they look forward to every December.

“I won’t be able to tell anyone about this because if you describe it, it doesn’t sound like it’s much of anything, but when you see it, it’s pretty good,” said Resident Tim Allman. “Avenida treats us well, and they always make sure that we’re entertained. They have a great staff here and we are really enjoying being here,”

Giving Back

This time around Avenida Naperville, decided to use the event to give back to the community.

“This year we decided to partner with Toys for Tots and have everyone bring in an unwrapped new toy to donate to Toys for Tots to take to share with those that are underprivileged. It’s just such a fun thing each year to look forward to,” said Clemen.

Clemen was pleased with the turnout, and the chance to bring some smiles.

“It’s fun. It’s different. It’s fun to see people drive by and kind of slow down and take a look in and see, you know, what’s going on here. And it’s fun to see the joy that it brings to all of the residents and the community,” said Clemen.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo Reports.