Pair accused of stealing nearly $4K in allergy medication from Naperville store

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 in allergy medication over the course of two separate occasions from the same Naperville store.

Elmwood Park residents Ionel Tomescu, 30, and Miclescu Lovenza, 26, have both been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft, and one count of endangering the health/life of a child.

Allergy medication stolen in two separate incidents

Naperville police responded to a theft in progress around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the store located in the 1300 block of S. Route 59, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department. When officers arrived, store employees met them outside of the store and showed them where the suspects were.

After investigating and speaking with the two, police took Tomescu and Lovenza into custody. Police say that on both Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, the two suspects allegedly took a large amount of allergy medication from the business without paying.

Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams told the Patch that the two had a young child with them during the Aug. 29 incident.

Both Tomescu and Lovenza are set to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Naperville Police Department

