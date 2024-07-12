Park district holds ribbon cutting for Wintrust Athletic Field at Knoch Park

On July 11, giant scissors were pulled out for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renamed Wintrust Athletic Field at Knoch Park.

The event was hosted by the Naperville Park District, alongside representatives from Wintrust/Naperville Bank and Trust, and Naperville Community School District 203.

Part of a larger partnership between the park district and the bank

Brad Wilson, executive director of the Naperville Park District, said the field is just one part of the larger partnership between the park district and the bank.

“They support a number of our programs and facilities. They’re a presenting sponsor of our fee assistance program, as well as contributing towards this field to be able to have the naming rights and the sponsorship associated with it,” said Wilson.

A new sign at Knoch Park

To commemorate the new name of the synthetic turf field, the park district also showcased a brand new sign.

“What’s behind us is the new sign that’s located next to the field, identifying this as Wintrust Athletic Field. Today, we had a celebration with the bank and with our partners at School District 203 to officially dedicate the sign and the naming of the field,” said Wilson.

“We had remarks from our [Naperville Park Board president], Mary Gibson, as well as Naperville Market president, Grant Cowen, and then we had a ribbon cutting ceremony with a number of park district, school district, and bank representatives,” said Wilson.

Field will be named Wintrust Athletic Field for the next few years

The field’s name will remain Wintrust Athletic Field for five years and may extend further if another agreement is reached.

The turf field at Knoch Park was built back in 2020 by the Naperville Park District and District 203.

“This is a very popular field, very popular park and field destination. We know that it will continue to be a great place for the community to come for many years,” said Wilson.

