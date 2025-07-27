Park district seeks public input on Nike Sports Complex ahead of grant request

The Naperville Park District is looking for public input on improvements at Nike Sports Complex before seeking state funding assistance for those upgrades.

Park district officials have announced plans of applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the site at 288 W. Diehl Road, for the upcoming 2026 funding cycle.

Park district eligible for new round of funding

Eric Shutes, the park district’s director of planning, discussed the OSLAD grant application proposal at the park board’s Thursday, July 24 meeting. The Naperville Park District has sought OSLAD funding in the past at the Nike Sports Complex.

OSLAD funding is eligible for projects of at least $1.2 million, based on information Shutes shared at the meeting. Potential improvements at the Nike Sports Complex between 2026 and 2028 could stretch beyond $4 million, Shutes indicated, meaning the park district is eligible to seek another round of grant funding.

The Illinois General Assembly created OSLAD nearly four decades ago as a funding mechanism to assist local park districts, municipalities and forest preserve districts in the improvement of park and recreation space and the acquisition of new land.

Past and present community input part of process

Last year, community input was sought as park district officials weighed improvements to the Nike Sports Complex site. Further outreach is planned in the weeks ahead, Shutes said.

“In 2024, the Naperville Park District received extensive input from Naperville residents that assisted the project team with developing the Nike Sports Complex site improvements project layout plan,” Shutes said.

The plan listed a number of proposed improvements. Among them: renovating the playground and ball fields; installing synthetic turf infields, in partnership with Naperville Little League Baseball; a new challenge course; a shade shelter, with seating near the cricket field; water play features; and a native prairie planting area, with interpretive signage.

Shutes said the park district is seeking additional community input by way of an online questionnaire on its website. Respondents have until Friday, Aug. 8 to answer the questionnaire through the online portal.

“The community input will be considered by staff and finalized in the improvement plans, with us submitting an OSLAD grant this fall,” Shutes said.

The park board is slated to act on a resolution in August so park district staff can submit the necessary grant application paperwork to state officials by the Tuesday, Sept. 30 deadline.

