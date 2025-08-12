Pedal power on display at Junior Tour de Naperville 

Over 160 kids ages 3 to 12 got into gear at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 9, for the 12th annual Junior Tour de Naperville, hosted by the Naperville Park District.

“We have three different age groups that can come and race our 1.2-mile track for 45 minutes,” said Naperville Park District recreation intern Haley Becker. “There is no winner…the object is to just get kids outside, active, having fun, and they can go around the track as many times as they like on their bicycle.”

No motorized vehicles allowed

Kids biked around the park while stopping for snacks to refuel along the way. Acceptable modes of transportation included bikes, trikes, and Big Wheels, with no motorized vehicles allowed: only rides using pure pedal power.

Each child got a yellow t-shirt as a bit of take-away swag for their ride.

Junior Tour de Naperville a favorite of many families

The annual event, a local nod to the Tour de France, has become a tradition for many area families.

“So the community really loves this event. There’s families that return every year with different siblings. Also it’s a great way for kids to just come out here, see the new park, see the amenities it has, find other people interested in bike riding, and just have a good time,” said Becker.

Becker said the event has grown in popularity since its start, putting the wheels in motion for it to continue for years to come.

“Participation is definitely increasing and maintaining, and we see that the community is clearly engaging and enjoying this program. So hopefully as years come it carries on…and can just make people smile,” said Becker.

