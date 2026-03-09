Perry Tchiegne Wandji slams door in boys basketball sectional final for Benet

With only 16 teams remaining in the IHSA boys basketball playoffs, March is bringing the madness, with Benet Academy squaring off against Bolingbrook in a highly competitive sectional final. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Redwing guard Perry Tchiegne Wandji played a key role in sealing the game for the white and red. His defensive stop allows him to slip through the Raider defense, setting up for a monster one-handed slam.

Benet Academy moves on to the super-sectionals on Monday night at Northern Illinois University.

