Phase 2 of construction on the Willowbrook Wildlife Center underway

A nationally recognized wildlife rehabilitation center in DuPage County is partway through a series of improvements to modernize the 42-year-old facility.

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn, 525 S. Park Blvd., treats over 10,000 sick, injured, and orphaned animals every year. It also supports the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s endangered and threatened species.

Next year, the second and final phase of construction will be complete on a 27,000-square-foot campus to meet the growing wildlife rehabilitation needs in DuPage County.

“We’ve designed a new facility based on new standards from the USDA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Karen Gray, Manager of the Planning and Development Department for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “Right now we’re all under construction, and even across the creek, we’re starting construction on new improvements.”

Improvements coming to Willowbrook

New facilities include indoor and outdoor rehabilitation areas, an interpretive trail with wildlife observation areas, an outdoor classroom, and interactive educational exhibits to give locals a better insight into the rehab process.

“You’ll be able to see our staff examining animals as they come in,” said Gray. “If there’s procedures, there’s also a window into the surgery room. There’s also windows into some of the rehab areas so that you can see the everyday process of feeding them, and checking their weight as they progress.”

Many of the buildings at Willowbrook needed to be replaced to support the animals and staff at the facility.

“I think it’s exciting for our staff because they’ve really been working on top of each other,” said Gray. “This new clinic has all the space, all the facilities, (and) all the tools that (staff) will need to be able to care for all the animals properly.”

Along with new spaces for its residents, construction on Willowbrook will see the center become the district’s first net-zero emissions facility. Each renovated building will feature roof-mounted solar panels and a geothermal heating and cooling system.

Master plan to improve Willowbrook

The roughly $26 million project is a part of the 2011 master plan for the Willowbrook Wildlife Center, which has been updated over time and has two construction phases.

Phase 1 was completed in 2015, and included a new species recovery building, parking lot, and the first set of solar panels.

Willowbrook flight barn is up and running

Willowbrook residents like the bobcat will soon reside in upgraded enclosures, but recovering raptors are already soaring through the new flight barn.

“It has a long L-shape to it on the outside so that the birds of prey can actually fly and bank and they have enough room so that they can strengthen their wings before they actually release them back into preserves,” said Gray.

Rehab still going on during construction

Willowbrook is still accepting injured and orphaned animals during construction, but staff have shifted certain residents to species-appropriate enclosures.

“It’s stressful to have (the residents) on display and have people near their spaces,” said Gray. “Resident animals are now back of house. Any of the animals that come in will be rehab only. Being able to keep the clinic open, that’s important so that they can still service the animals.”

Construction on Willowbrook is set to be completed in spring 2025.

