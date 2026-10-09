Photo of gull taken in Naperville wins monthly photo contest

Judges called the ring-billed gull in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest “proud” and said the bird whose picture was snapped in Naperville “looks like it knows it looks cool,” according to a news release from the forest preserve.

That vibe propelled the picture Shorewood resident Joe Viola took on a rainy September day to the top of the month’s entries.

Even winners need encouragement

Viola said his wife encouraged him to submit his photo to the contest.

“I go through my shots for the month and pick 10 or so that I like and she helps narrow it down to five,” said Viola in the news release.

The photographer said he and his wife took the photo at the Whalon Lake preserve on a Sunday afternoon after shopping in Naperville. He didn’t have high hopes about what he’d captured.

“I got out, took a few shots of the gulls on the sticks and I didn’t think any of the shots would turn out that good in the rain,” Viola said.

It was the second win of the year for Viola, who took home first place in the photo contest in February as well with his photo of a bald eagle.

Entering the contest

Officials with the Will County Forest Preserve said their ‘Preserve the Moment’ contest will continue through December. All photos submitted must be taken in one of the district’s forest preserves, with up to five photos per month allowed for consideration.

Winners of each month receive $75 MasterCard gift cards and a place in the final round in January 2027.

Facebook voters will decide the final winner, with first place taking home a $500 gift card.

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