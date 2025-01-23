Pizza oven fire at downtown Naperville MOD Pizza causes $11K in damages

A fire at MOD Pizza in downtown Naperville on Wednesday resulted in about $11,000 in damages.

Fire found “in and around” pizza oven enclosure

The Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to the restaurant at 103 S. Washington St. shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report that there was smoke inside, according to a news release from the NFD.

Once fire crews arrived, they discovered fire “in and around the enclosure” of a pizza oven inside. At that point, additional crew and apparatus were brought in, and the roof was checked to make sure the fire had not expanded beyond its original area of origin.

Oven fire deemed accidental

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the oven and the area right around it, and brought the blaze under control within fifteen minutes of their arrival.

Authorities say the fire was found to be accidental in nature. No one was injured in the incident.

A sign on the front door of the business on Thursday afternoon said the restaurant was closed “until further notice,” apologizing for the inconvenience.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!