Planned indoor golfing facility in Naperville approved for liquor license

A new business is preparing for a full swing into Naperville this summer.

Clubhouse540, an indoor golf facility, will offer guests a virtual golfing experience with a five-bay golf simulator.

Planned at 1466 Chicago Ave., the new business is also expected to offer golf instruction and training, along with other games and activities.

It will take over the space formerly occupied by SCORE 18 Indoor Golf, a similar business.

Clubhouse540 tees up for summer opening

Last Thursday, the Naperville Liquor Commission unanimously voted to increase the class M liquor license cap by one to grant the new business a license, putting them one step closer to opening.

“We are about two weeks from being complete with renovations, and then maybe another week or so to complete the installation of technology…We’d like to be open July 1,” said Tom Schaefer, general manager of Clubhouse540.

Naperville location part of a nationwide expansion

Schaefer is part of a larger team working to expand the Clubhouse business nationwide. Each Clubhouse in a new state will have its city’s unique zip code as its number.

Schaefer expressed his enthusiasm for the business joining the golfing scene in Naperville.

“We’re excited that the community is going to have another option to play golf when you can’t play outside, or if you don’t want to be outside…and I’m really excited to meet more of the public,” he said.

The business’ liquor license will now go to city council for final approval.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!