Plans for nearly $1 million in renovations at Nichols Library

The Naperville Public Library is looking to approve nearly $1 million in renovations at Nichols Library, 200 W Jefferson Ave, for this fall.

Representatives from Williams Architects and SMC Construction Services presented the planned work to the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees at its April 16 meeting.

What renovations may come to Nichols Library?

The renovations will target both private and public spaces, including the adult services workroom, community room, program room, and study rooms. The staff’s adult services room is planned to receive the largest overhaul in the project.

“It’s a space that hasn’t been updated since the 1990s. So the furniture is really old and the carpet is threadbare. It’s not really set up for the amount of staff that we have, nor the way that they work now,” said Dave Della Terza, Executive Director of the Naperville Public Library.

As for the public areas, those will be receiving floor replacements and other maintenance.

“When we’re in those rooms, like the community room and program room, we’re also going to be renovating the back hallways and back closets. Those are original to the building from 1986. So they’ve just got really old flooring in there,” said Della Terza.

When will the renovations at Nichols Library begin?

Della Terza said the project will soon go out for bids. Contracts will then be shared with the board of trustees for approval at its meeting in June.

If approved by the board, construction will start in early September and will run through mid-December. He added that Nichols Library is planned to be closed for construction on Sept. 18, and its staff-in service day on Sept. 19.

“We’re anticipating the community room will be closed for about two months because of all the stuff that’s happening in the back rooms. We think the program room might be closed for the duration of the project,” said Della Terza.

Due to construction, some programs may also be reduced, moved to other rooms, or shifted to other Naperville libraries.

“But once we’re able to reopen the community room, we should have most of our programs back,” said Della Terza.

Nearly $1 million in renovations

SMC Construction Services budgeted the project at just under $983,000, with up to an additional $34,000 in alternates for new lights and paint work in some of the back areas of the community room and data cabling in areas of the adult services workroom.

“The reason we break out alternates is we say, ‘okay, this is what we know we can most likely afford.’ If the bids come back lower than that or come back right around that area, and we have some money to be able to do this, then we can have these alternates in,” said Della Terza.

Though pursuing the alternates would tip the project over $1 million, Della Terza said they have the budget to do all the work, but prefer to wait for official numbers before committing.

According to an attachment on the April 16 meeting agenda, the project will be funded by $500,000 from the Library Capital Fund and $460,000 from the city of Naperville’s Capital Program.

Part of a series of renovations at all Naperville Public Library branches

The Naperville Public Library has been doing renovations at all three branches for the last four years, costing nearly $2.5 million.

This includes around $728,213 at the 95th Street Library last year, $1,281,772 at the Naper Blvd. Library from 2023 to 2024, and $567,363 at Nichols Library from 2022 to 2023.

“Being able to do this really just makes sure that we can provide the environment for our staff where they can work and make sure they’re giving the community what they’re looking for,” said Della Terza.

He added that the Nichols Library renovation will be the last project for the time being. The library will instead look toward its upcoming facilities study from SMC Construction Services.

“That’s going to be more for looking at all of the systems here, like our elevators, HVAC, and all of the things throughout all the buildings that might need updating. So we’re in the middle of that project right now,” said Della Terza.

The facilities plan will be presented to the board in the next few months.

“That’ll help us with our capital planning for the next five or 10 years,” said Della Terza.

