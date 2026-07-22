Plenty of buzz around potential changes to Naperville beekeeping ordinance

The City of Naperville’s decade-old ordinance outlining the dos and don’ts of beekeeping could be amended, based on a proposal that is in the early stages of review within local government.

The city council on Tuesday, July 21, held a first reading on a potential ordinance amendment, adding new stipulations for those who handle bees. A second reading, which will garner additional discussion and potential action on the council dais, is slated in the next month to month-and-a-half.

Several amendments part of the proposal

Jennifer Louden, Director of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) department, recommended several changes to the existig ordinance in a memo.

Potential changes could include:

Several requirements for beekeepers, including fencing, notifying neighbors, and signage near bee hives

Increasing setbacks between bee hives and neighboring property lot lines from the current

threshold of 5 feet to 15 feet

Requiring flight paths into the hive remain within an owner’s lot

Mandating an on-property water source for bees

The prospect of amending Naperville’s beekeeping ordinance first bubbled to the surface last month, when a resident asked the council to re-evaluate current protocols. At the time, the council directed city staff to dig deeper into the issue. Louden said the recommendations were the result of reviewing surrounding municipalities’ ordinances, as well as a Best Management Practices for Beekeeping in Illinois document from the Illinois State Beekeepers Association.

Residents weigh in on beekeeping

At the recent meeting, the council heard from resident Darrell Hanson, who also shared concerns at last month’s meeting about the impact a neighbor’s beekeeping practices has on his property.

“I have nothing against people who keep bees, but keeping bees in Downtown Naperville, on these small, compact lots — there’s just no common sense to it,” Hanson said at the most recent meeting. “Beekeeping belongs on a farm or on rural lots — not in a high-density, residential downtown neighborhood.”

The council also heard from several local beekeepers who defended the hobby and implored city decision-makers to think carefully about any potential changes to the existing ordinance.

“Effective policy should be based on sound science, demonstrated need, and proven results,”

Naperville beekeeper Chong Yi said. “Several of the proposed changes are based on assumptions about honeybee behavior that are not supported by science.”

Yi and other speakers questioned the thinking behind some of the proposed changes, pointing out honeybees’ flight patterns can extend well beyond a lot line as they forage.

Other speakers, including Simone Schuppan, pointed out beekeeping is a regulated hobby and activity as it stands, and routine inspections do take place.

“I think we all want the same outcome: Neighbors should feel safe, bees should be well cared for, and responsible beekeeping should continue in Naperville,” Schuppan said.

Councilmembers comment on the issue

During the preliminary discussion, several councilmembers expressed a desire to pump the brakes on ordinance amendments.

“I found all of the presentations compelling,” Councilman Ian Holzhauer said. “I really don’t want to rush a piece of legislation without kind of understanding what it would do. I do think there’s probably some things that could be improved here.”

Councilman Josh McBroom offered up similar sentiments, stating, “This is one of those hard things in local government, where you listen to one side, and they make a whole lot of sense, and you listen to the opposite side, and you’re like, ‘Well, they make a lot of sense, too.’”

Reviewing the recommendations, Councilwoman Mary Gibson said she is hesitant to implement any of them at this point, though she did speak in favor of using natural barriers — a suggestion one resident shared — as a worthy consideration.

“My preference would be not to have this come back,” Gibson said. “For the record, if this is brought back, I would prefer to leave the ordinance as-is.”

Mayor speaks in favor of changes

Mayor Scott Wehrli said he does believe changes to the existing ordinance are warranted at this time for a number of reasons, including protections for people who are allergic to bee stings. During his commentary, the mayor pointed out he has a family member who has such a condition.

“When you have that type of allergy, you avoid, at all costs, being near bees,” he said. “That’s something that we have to be cognizant of. When we have things and hobbies that are affecting the welfare of our neighbors, we have to be thinking about how that affects other people.”

Speaking to the next discussion on the topic, Mayor Wehrli added, “Whatever we come up with, as we continue this discussion, I hope we will keep those things in mind.”

Next steps in the ordinance review process

Based on the comments shared during the first reading, City Manager Doug Krieger said he and other city staffers will return with additional information in preparation for the second reading.

“We will make the best efforts to get the information, and we will make a call in two weeks, whether or not we will include it on the August agenda or move it to the first meeting in September,” Krieger said.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18.

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