Police and FBI investigate armed bank robbery in Lisle

The Lisle Police Department and FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday at a BMO Harris Bank in Lisle, per a press release.

Armed robbery at BMO bank

Authorities say that on Feb. 3 at around 9:30 a.m., three suspects came into the bank at 1050 Maple Ave. and displayed a gun while asking for cash. They were dressed in dark clothing and wearing face coverings.

The group left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black car before police arrived. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

An ongoing investigation

Currently, this is an ongoing investigation between Lisle police and the FBI, as detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the FBI online, or call 1-800-225-5324.

