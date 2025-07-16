Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s create Chicago Dog Deep Dish pizza mashup 

Two local food brands have joined forces in honor of National Hot Dog Day, recognized on July 16, to create the ultimate mashup.

Chicago Dog Deep Dish – a limited-edition pizza

Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s have come together to create the “Chicago Dog Deep Dish:” a pizza containing all the traditional flavors found in a Chicago-style hot dog.

The pizza comes topped with Portillo’s hot dogs and Lou’s signature tomato sauce, along with mustard, relish, white onions, pickles, sports peppers, diced fresh tomatoes, celery salt, and mozzarella cheese.

“This pizza is an unexpectedly delicious celebration of Chicago,” said Vallory McCormack, Portillo’s director of marketing in a news release.

It launches today for a limited edition run, while supplies last.

‘We never imagined it would actually taste this good’

According to the Lou Malnati’s website, the company was “inspired by Portillo’s iconic recipe,” layering the chain’s Chicago-dog fixings “on Lou’s legendary crust,” which for this version is brushed with poppy seeds.

“When our marketing team first suggested putting a Chicago dog on a deep-dish pizza, we never imagined it would actually taste this good,” said Marc Malnati, owner at Lou Malnati’s in the release. “It’s the kind of bold, fun partnership that could only come from two brands that understand what makes Chicago food special.”

The menu item is only available as a small deep dish option at one of Lou Malnati’s 21 dine-in locations. That includes its restaurant at 131 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville. The hot dog-inspired pizza can also be picked up for carryout or ordered for delivery at those locations.

More Portillo’s perks for National Hot Dog Week

The Chicago Dog Deep Dish isn’t the only special promotion Portillo’s is involved in this week. The fast casual restaurant chain is also serving up $1 hot dogs or vegetarian Garden Dogs with a $5 or more purchase for Portillo’s Perks members through July 20.

And in another partnership, it’s teamed up with Local Style Chips to make Chicago-Style Hot Dog flavored kettle chips at Grab N’ Go stations in its restaurants. They can also be selected through online ordering.

“At Portillo’s, Chicago-style hot dogs are more than just a menu item – they’re a part of our DNA,” said McCormack in a news release.

Photo courtesy: Lou Malnati’s/Portillo’s

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!