Possible blizzard conditions ahead for Naperville area later this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Naperville and the surrounding area from Friday at 6 a.m. through noon on Saturday, with blizzard conditions possible.

Heavy snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph possible

Forecasters say there’s a chance for heavy snow, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph. Snow accumulations of more than 6 inches are possible.

The storm will make travel difficult, with blowing snow creating slick roads and limited visibility. The high winds could also blow down tree branches. The strongest gusts are expected to hit Friday evening into early Saturday, potentially creating blizzard conditions.

The current weather model shows that both the morning and evening commutes on Friday could be impacted.

The public is asked to keep a close eye on the forecast, with updates to come.

Monitoring Naperville’s winter weather operations

Naperville residents can monitor the city’s winter weather operations through the city’s website, on its social media channels, or through Naper Notify alerts.

The city also has a snow removal map that shows the progress of snowplow operations throughout Naperville. Public works crews tackle the main traffic routes first, followed by residential side streets, cul-de-sacs, alleys, and dead ends.

During a snow event, drivers are asked not to park their cars on streets, to keep them free for snowplow operations.

