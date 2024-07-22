Pre-Trial Release Denied for suspect charged with drug-induced homicide of Naperville man

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release on Friday, July 19, after being accused of supplying a fatal dose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam to a man from Naperville in February 2023, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Christopher Hobson, 38, is charged with three counts of Drug-Induced Homicide, one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 2 Felony), and one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 3 Felony).

Naperville man dies from combined drug intoxication

On Feb. 20, 2023, the 33-year-old man from Naperville arranged to receive illegal narcotics from Hobson, according to officials. The next day, an unidentified man delivered the narcotics to him, at the direction of Hobson.

Officials say the Naperville man ingested the narcotics given to him and died from a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive at his home on Feb. 22, 2023, at around 1:46 p.m. and was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

While processing the scene, officials say they found several bags containing illegal narcotics. An autopsy later determined the cause of the man’s death to be a combined drug intoxication of Fentanyl, Alprazolam, Phenobarbital, and Fluoxetine, the last two being prescribed to him.

“The tragic death of the victim is yet another terrible reminder of the extreme danger illegal narcotics, particularly Fentanyl, continue to be in our communities,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in the news release.

Police identify Hobson as a suspect

After an investigation, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) identified Hobson as the individual who allegedly supplied the fatal dose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam to the victim.

DuPage County Judge George Ford issued an arrest warrant for Hobson on April 4, 2024, who was taken into custody on July 17 in Chicago and returned to DuPage County for his first appearance in court.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin thanked the NPD for their efforts in the case.

“This investigation is an excellent example of how committed our department is to holding those responsible for such tragedies accountable,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in the news release. “I would like to commend our officers and detectives for their diligence and tenacity in this case, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Chicago Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit and DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their support and assistance with this investigation.”

Hobson’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 12, 2024, for his arraignment.

