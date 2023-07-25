Proposed Bauer Road townhome project advances to Naperville’s city council

A proposed townhome development on land currently adjacent to Naperville’s municipal limits is advancing to the city council in August after a narrow, but favorable, recommendation was cast.

On a 5-4 affirmative vote, members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission have advanced to the decision-making city council a planned 10-unit condominium development on a 39,245-square-foot property at 27W280 Bauer Road within unincorporated DuPage County. The land is subject to annexation into Naperville’s city limits.

Petitioner Mill and Bauer LLC initially unveiled plans for the condominium project last month. Commissioners took no action at the time after raising several questions and concerns. Company representatives returned at the commission’s July 19 meeting with a number of refinements.

Fewer units in an effort to decrease density

In the initial go-around, several issues were raised, including density. Mill and Bauer’s townhome project has been revised to reflect 10 proposed units, rather than the 12 units initially included.

Other tweaks to the plan include increased parking spaces to better sync up to municipal code and protocols for garbage and recycling pickup and snow removal for the condominium residents.

Caitlin Csuk, an attorney with the law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker Ltd., is representing Mill and Bauer and again spoke to commissioners during the second hearing on the petitioners’ behalf.

While reviewing the project in whole, Csuk described it as “a plan we’re really proud of.” She also reviewed the architectural details of the condominiums, describing them as having a “modernized farmhouse look” that are designed to mesh with the surrounding area.

Nearby residents balk at assertions of compatibility

Several nearby residents living in unincorporated DuPage County returned to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s second public hearing on the proposal and continued to raise concerns about its compatibility with the single-family residences on and near Bauer Road.

“I object to the petitioner saying these townhomes fit in with the rest of the properties on Bauer Road,” longtime homeowner Ralph Taylor said. “That is absolutely not true. All of the rest of the residences on this road are single-family homes.”

Dave Doubek, who lives on Eagle Street, had several concerns about the development and its impact on the surrounding area.

“It does not fit the definition of transitional use, because there is no transition,” Doubek said. “It will increase congestion and create a traffic hazard.”

Commissioners have different views on townhome project

Anthony Losurdo, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission and cast a dissenting vote, said he had reservations about the impact the condominium project would have on future development proposals on nearby vacant properties or those poised for redevelopment.

“I appreciate everything you’ve done,” Losurdo said to the petitioner. “I’m just very concerned.”

From his vantage point, commissioner Manas Athanikar said he believed the proposal as submitted is appropriate for the land and surrounding area.

“From a land use perspective, I think this fits what a transitional use should be,” Athanikar said.

Image rendering courtesy: Studio21 architects

