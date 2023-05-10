Proposed downtown Naperville medical spa fails to get commission’s approval for variance

A medical spa business proposed for Naperville’s downtown commercial corridor failed to get approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at a recent meeting, leaving the potential business in limbo.

A group of entrepreneurs and medical professionals are behind Skinovatio, a business offering a menu of different services, including facial contouring, chemical peels, and laser hair removal.

City officials are not objecting to the business itself, but are pointing to a 2030 master plan for Naperville’s downtown corridor, which does not allow medical facilities to operate on the first floor of commercial buildings.

Several organizations are backing city staffers and commissioners in opposing a variance for Skinovatio, including Naperville Development Partnership (NDP) and the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA).

Where Skinovatio wants to go

Saad Zuberi, the owner of the proposed Naperville Skinovatio franchise, is hoping to occupy a 1,500-square-foot, ground-level retail space within a two-story, multi-tenant building at 131-133 S. Washington St.

Kumail Hussain is part of a team of medical and skincare professionals that have played a role in launching Skinovatio, which currently has six locations, including a flagship operation in Arlington Heights.

“It’s a perfect kind of blend of entrepreneurship and the medical world,” Hussain said of the philosophy behind Skinovatio. “It’s a great model to help people feel amazing about themselves and comfortable in their body.”

The Washington Street building is zoned within Naperville’s downtown core district. A number of permissible uses are available on the first floor of the corridor, including retail, eating and drinking establishments and such service providers as banks, beauty salons and dry cleaners.

But a business described as a medical spa falls outside the parameters, according to city officials, because it takes away from the objective of creating a shopping destination along the corridor, which has heavier pedestrian traffic than other areas of the city.

‘I do understand the pains that you have gone through’

In their presentation to commissioners, Zuberi, Hussain and other people involved with Skinovatio said the business proposal would have a retail component, with a front-facing shop and walk-ins being available.

Hussain said he believed Skinovatio would fit into Naperville’s downtown corridor, complimenting and enhancing the economic activity in the immediate area.

“I feel like that kind of vibe we can create will really prompt spending and people visiting from all over,” Hussain said. “I really feel like we’re more in line with a commercial service.”

Nonetheless, commissioners in their advisory role agreed with the staff recommendation and voted unanimously against the approval of a zoning variance. City council has the final say in Skinovatio’s application and will discuss the matter at an upcoming meeting.

“I do think a business of this type would do very well in Naperville, but, unfortunately, what we’re here tonight to decide is, is this the proper use for the business on the first floor,” commissioner Mark Wright said. “As a small business owner, I do understand the pains that you have gone through.”

Franchisee says he was blindsided

Throughout a lengthy, wide-ranging discussion of the complexities around zoning and taking out permits for various tasks, Zuberi said he would be negatively impacted, financially, if he is not able to open his Skinovatio franchise in Naperville.

“We paid premium dollar to get that location,” Zuberi said. “It’s not a cheap lease.”

In his comments to commissioners, Zuberi said he tried doing his due diligence, reaching out to the city’s planning and zoning department on multiple occasions once he signed his lease last fall. He already has conducted interior demolition work on the ground-floor space.

The prospect of not being able to operate his business, due to the zoning restrictions, reportedly first surfaced when he was talking to city staff about a sign.

“We are stuck in this situation because we were never given a ‘no’ to this project,” Zuberi said, pointing to the interior demolition work. “I spent too much money to back off from this project.”

photo courtesy: handout, Skinovatio

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!