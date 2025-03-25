Proposed T-Mobile tower in Naperville brings mixed reaction at meeting     

The imminent removal of a well-known cell phone provider’s antennas and related infrastructure atop one of Naperville’s water towers has resulted in a proposal that generated mixed reaction at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

T-Mobile has been leasing space on Naperville’s 160-foot-tall water tower at 1301 Clyde Drive for 25 years. In August, however, the cell provider will have to remove its infrastructure as a result of a 2018 ordinance that is phasing out the attachment of private infrastructure from city-owned water towers.

Separate T-Mobile structure planned in same area

T-Mobile Central LLC, the petitioner behind the cell company’s existing cell infrastructure in the area, is seeking city approval to construct a separate 190-foot-tall freestanding tower near the water tower. The new structure, as proposed, would feature mounted antennas on it.

Ray Shinkle, an agent with T-Mobile Central LLC, said the company’s cell service in the immediate area would be compromised with coverage gaps if the freestanding tower is not constructed close to the existing site.

“T-Mobile will be able to maintain the coverage that their subscribers depend on,” Shinkle said as he gave his pitch to commissioners at a meeting on Wednesday, March 19, in reference to the location proposed.

Shinkle said representatives of two other cell phone carriers — AT&T and Verizon — are in preliminary discussions to co-locate with T-Mobile on the proposed telecommunications tower.

Property values and RF emissions among concerns

In total, commissioners received more than two-dozen written and verbal comments from residents in response to the proposal. Neighbors near the tower raised concerns about its impact on the immediate area.

Resident Jasmine Cordilla, who lives across the street from the site of the proposed tower, expressed two of the most frequently raised issues at the meeting and in correspondence — impact on property values and radiofrequency (RF) emissions from the infrastructure.

Cordilla said the freestanding tower should be considered elsewhere and not in the midst of a residential neighborhood.

“There are a plethora of reasons why there should be other areas considered,” Cordilla said. “Property devaluation absolutely will happen.”

Speaking to the issue of RF emissions, Cordilla said, “We don’t have enough scientific research to tell us that we are safe to live around these things.”

In response to one of the points raised, Shinkle said, “People might have opinions … but I have yet to see a Naperville certified appraiser provide a report where these types of facilities damage property values. On the contrary, they’re vital — they’re extremely important to provide the service that everyone depends on.”

With regard to concerns raised with RF emissions, Shinkle said, “These sites are fully compliant, per FCC (Federal Communications Commission) regulations. Otherwise, they would lose their license.”

Critical infrastructure in the 21st century

Lauren Neill, a T-Mobile employee and Naperville resident, said reliable cell service is a necessity, rather than a luxury, in today’s technological environment.

“This proposed facility is critical for enhancing our community’s telecommunications infrastructure,” Neill said. “Not only will it ensure that I, and other customers, retain connectivity, it will provide increased broadband choices, allowing residents such as myself to have alternatives to our current Wi-Fi providers.”

Shinkle in his presentation to commissioners also gave a case for the importance of reliable cell service. For example, he pointed to modern statistics that indicate 80% of 911 calls come from a mobile device.

Commissioners give favorable recommendation to T-Mobile tower

All of the commissioners present at the recent meeting gave a favorable recommendation to T-Mobile’s proposed 190-foot telecommunications tower.

“I think your proposal is great,” Commissioner Stasha King said to Shinkle and other T-Mobile representatives. “I think you spent a lot of time on it. This is the world we live in today. We are very, very dependent on technology.”

Commissioner Mark Wright acknowledged the concerns raised by neighbors at the meeting, but said a balancing act needs to be considered.

“I would like to thank the public for coming out and speaking on this case,” Wright said. “We hear you, we understand what you mean. We all live here. Most of us probably live close to cell towers, whether we know it or not. As I think we all agree, this is very critical infrastructure.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the city council, where a final decision will be given at an upcoming meeting.

