As residents are turning up the heat at home and powering up their holiday lights, the Illinois Commerce Commission is warning customers about common utility scams.

With more energy and natural gas often used around the holidays, the commission said in a press release that scammers pretend to be utility workers on the phone and in person to steal personal information.

Safety tips against utility scams

“The best protection against utility impostor scams is the ability to recognize the potential traps they set,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

The commission recommends that customers slow down and verify information before making any payments, noting that scammers often prey on urgency. They said scammers will say that payment must be made directly to them or the customer will lose service immediately.

“Neither the ICC nor your public utility will contact you asking for personal information or immediate, difficult-to-trace payments,” Scott said. “Legitimate utilities already have your account information and payment history on hand.”

The ICC said Illinois utility workers will never take payment through prepaid debit cards, gift cards, Venmo, CashApp or cryptocurrency. Utility companies must give several notices before ending service.

Customers should verify information by asking for an employer ID and directly calling their utility provider with the number on a billing statement. They should never give out personal information or open utility email attachments unless they are expecting contact from their utility provider.

“Whether it’s a fake payment portal or a misleading notice, our message is simple: think before you scan,” said Monica Martinez, executive director at Utilities United Against Scams.

Report scams and suspicious behavior

To report a scam or suspicious activity, customers can call the ICC Customer Service Division at 1-800-524-0795 and should also report it to local law enforcement.

Utilities United Against Scams has more tips available on its website, and the ICC lists some common utility scams online as well.

Stay in the know — sign up for our daily news update!