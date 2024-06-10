Public feedback sought on Naperville’s Nike Sports Complex renovations

The Naperville Park District is asking the public to weigh in on new recreational amenities for Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Rd.

“Based on input we receive from residents, and we have a tremendous amount of amenities here, but we also identified there’s a possibility to expand and enhance those amenities,” said Naperville Park District Director of Planning Eric Shutes.

Open houses to get public opinion on Nike Sports Complex upgrades

The park district held an open house on Wednesday, May 22, to start the process of gathering feedback. That input will then be factored in at another open house, slated for June 18 under the Book Family Pavilion at Nike Sports Complex from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Park district officials say there are a number of upgrades that could be on the table.

“One amenity is a loop trail. Also, we have a cricket pitch already here at Nike Sports Complex. So like a shelter or shade shelter for a cricket pitch and even synthetic turf infields for ball fields that we already…have here at Nike Sports Complex,” said Shutes.

There’s also potential for some changes to the playground, with water play features as a new add.

Grant submission after feedback received

After the second open house, the park district will move to the next step in the process.

“We then intend to take that site master plan and submit it as part of an Open Space land acquisition development grant with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,” said Shutes.

The grant submission will likely take place in late summer or early fall of this year, with an anticipated start date for construction sometime in 2025 into 2026.

