Puppy yoga brings pawsitive energy to Naperville’s Just Be Yoga Studio

Downward dog took on a whole new meaning on Saturday at Naperville’s Just Be Yoga Studio at 124 S. Webster St., as the business hosted its first-ever puppy yoga session.

“I’ve always rescued all of my dogs from a dog rescue, and it’s kind of the trend on Instagram right now, this puppy yoga,” said Just Be Yoga Owner Brooke Hornbaker. “So I contacted Chicagoland Dog Rescue, they were the first rescue I contacted, they were all in on trying this out with me, so that’s how I came about doing it.”

Puppy yoga raises funds for Chicagoland Dog Rescue

There was a class of 20 on hand to meet the six furry friends brought over by the rescue organization, working through yoga moves all the while. All proceeds from the session benefitted Chicagoland Dog Rescue.

“Combining my two favorite things that I love the most; yoga and dogs, it was just a great combination, I feel so fortunate to be able to give back to dog rescues and help them,” said Hornbaker.

The event offered a bit of playtime with the pups, as well as a chance to give them a forever home.

“All the dogs here today were available for adoption, and then the rescue would then get in contact with them,” said Hornbaker.

More puppy yoga, possibly other animal yoga sessions in future at Naperville studio

The special yoga class was the first of many animal sessions Just Be Yoga hopes to offer.

“I definitely think we will do the puppy yoga again, but maybe do a monthly thing and just pick different animals to play with,” said Hornbaker.

A workout that offers both some stretch…and a bit of pawsitive energy to start the day.

