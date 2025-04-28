Quick-thinking neighbors help Naperville family escape fire 

Thanks to alert neighbors, a Naperville family was safely evacuated Monday morning after a fire broke out at their home.

Callers alert police to Naperville garage fire

At 10:36 a.m., Naperville’s Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a fire at a residence in the 100 block of Locust Court, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. A second caller said the fire involved the garage and warned that people may still be inside.

While fire crews were on their way, neighbors helped the residents of the home evacuate after alerting them to the danger.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 10:40 a.m., finding heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the property. They deployed multiple hose lines to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Fire causes $100,000 in damages

During a primary search, firefighters rescued one of the family’s dogs from inside the home.

The fire was brought under control in just over 40 minutes. Firefighters remained on the scene afterward to check for hot spots. Damage was contained mostly to the garage and roof areas.

No one was injured, but the building was declared uninhabitable, displacing three adults, two children, and two dogs. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

