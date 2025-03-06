Ranch View Elementary students leave their mark on new expansion

Students and staff from Ranch View Elementary School forever left their mark during a beam signing event celebrating the school’s expansion.

“We’ve already broken ground on our addition, and now we’re starting to put the steel up. We wanted to make sure that our students would have some sort of lasting imprint as we did the building, and Pepper Construction, our group, has helped us create this idea of topping off the beam,” said Erin Casey, principal of Ranch View Elementary School.

Ranch View community signs the beam

Nearly 600 students and 80 staff members put their signatures on steel—covering the top, sides, and even the bottom of the beam.

“Most of our kids were trying to figure out, ‘Where’s the beam going to be? Are we going to be able to see it once the addition is done?’ They want to know more about that, but I think they were just excited to know that they could leave their imprint, especially our fifth graders,” said Casey.

The beam will be placed over one of the new classrooms in Ranch View’s $10.4 million expansion, protected behind ceiling tile.

“So, we’ll be able to take a peek in there, and kids will be able to come back ten, 15, 20 years from now and say, ‘Hey, my name’s up there,’” said Casey.

What’s coming in Ranch View Elementary School’s expansion?

The expansion project will include four classrooms, support spaces, a multipurpose room, and additional amenities. Casey said the plan is to complete most of the rooms by July and move into the new spaces at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

“We know that this is going to make such a huge difference for our students. We can provide all of the things that our kids deserve through having this addition,” said Casey.

