Read, renew, and repeat with the Naperville Public Library’s summer reading program

Summer’s here and that means it’s time for the Naperville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, June 1, with this year’s theme of “Read, Renew, Repeat.” The library has programs for all ages to take part, with no library card required.

Children’s summer reading program

Kids in fifth grade or younger can participate in the children’s program. Registration can be done online or at any of the three Naperville Public Library locations.

Once a child is registered, they can pick up a summer reading program kit at one of the library branches. Kids can set their own daily reading goals, with the help of an adult if necessary. Each day they meet their goal, they color an object on their reading log. Once they get to 12, they earn a prize for completing that level.

Prizes for the first three levels come in the program kit, and can be distributed by their caregiver. The fourth level prize, a free book, can be picked up at the library. Those who complete the fourth level will also get an entry into the grand prize drawing.

Teens’ summer reading program

Those in grades six through 12 can register for their summer program in the same way – either online or in person.

For teens, there are three levels, with five hours of reading required for each. The library encourages teens to read at least 15 minutes per day. Starting June 8, teens can come in to the library to collect a prize after finishing each level. Once they’ve finished all three, they can also choose a free book as a prize, and earn a grand prize drawing entry.

And as a bonus, for each additional five hours of reading, teens will get an extra entry into the grand prize drawing.

Adults’ reading program

Those 18 and up can get in on the action as well. After signing up, adults just need to read three books to complete a level, using an online account or reading log to track their progress. Prizes for each level can be picked up at any of the three library branches. Those who finish the third level by reading nine books total will also be entered into the grand prize drawing. And like teens, the adults can also earn a chance for additional entries – in their case, by reading an extra three books.

The summer reading program lasts through August 15. More information is available on the Naperville Public Library’s website.

One additional note: in June, July, and August all three library locations will be closing at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

