Realtor gifts Naperville its own Christmas anthem

A local realtor is celebrating the spirit of the season while also honoring his hometown. Chris Grano created and recorded his new song “Christmas in Naperville,” which he then set to a video that has now been released, just in time for the holiday.

The inspiration for Christmas in Naperville

Grano says he was inspired by the Naperville Ornament, which he bought for his wife and mom last year.

“I thought it was a beautiful piece of art to celebrate our town,” said Grano. “If Naperville has its own Christmas ornament, it should have its own Christmas song. Every great city has its own Christmas song, and so I was determined to write it and record it.”

Drawing further motivation from imagery he says “all Napervillians are familiar with at Christmas”, Grano started writing the lyrics just this November. He says after one draft, he wasn’t loving the melody and scrapped the whole thing before starting over. The final lyrics allude to such popular Naperville pastimes as “seeing the lights on water street shimmer like diamond rings,” sledding down Rotary Hill, and shopping downtown.

Putting it all together

Grano then worked with producer, Ro Moore, to finish the track, taking about three days in the studio to arrange, record, and mix. The video took an additional week to film and edit and features Grano, his wife, and two children, plus businesses such as the toy store Treasures and Sparrow Coffee in addition to various decorated homes around the town.

“The first thing I hope people feel is a deep sense of pride in this wonderful town we share together,” said Grano. “I hope this song helps them recall all the good holiday memories they’ve created with their families here in Naperville.”

More on Chris Grano

While Grano has been a singer and musician his whole life, even having a degree in music, this is the first original song he’s written and recorded in more than 20 years. These days, you can find him singing in person on Sundays at the Yellow Box Church. He also hosts “Naper Bites” on NCTV17 and his own podcast, “Naperville Real Talk,” and is a volunteer coach with the Naperville Park District.

A Christmas gift

Grano shared the entire music video for “Christmas in Naperville” on social media Tuesday, calling it a “gift” to the city and those who live there. You can also find that video on YouTube.

Video courtesy of Chris Grano

