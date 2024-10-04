Naperville realtor, moving company collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims

Local realtor Kristina Irvine is partnering with a Naperville moving company to help victims of Hurricane Helene.

“Heartbroken” by the hurricane

As the death toll from Helene has now exceeded 200 people according to the AP, with more than half of the fatalities in North Carolina, rescuers continue to search for survivors, and communities are now faced with having to rebuild.

When Irvine saw the images of the damage left in the hurricane’s wake, she said she was “heartbroken” to see so many lose their homes.

“These people, it’s their home, it’s their whole, entire life,” said Irvine. “It’s something they purchased to be a part of their future wealth and the possibility for their retirement. It’s the place they made all their memories.”

Her call to action

Knowing she had to do something, Irvine took to Facebook to ask for donations, not knowing what would happen next.

“My phone started blowing up almost instantly,” she said. “It was comments. It was direct messages. It was phone calls. Everybody had something and they wanted somewhere to bring (it) and a way to do it.”

Perfect timing

It just so happens that Prager Moving and Storage Company in Naperville has a delivery scheduled for North Carolina in two weeks. The company reached out to Irvine, offering to fill up about half of a semi-truck with any and all donations if she would gather them.

“It was a meant-to-be scenario, not just that we had a truck going in that direction, but you see the massive devastation, the news, the photos, the massive loss and think, ‘ok, how can I be part of the solution and making things better for them,'” said the company’s president Joe Spooner.

“A client who became a friend of mine called me because her mom lives in the area that we’re sending the semi to and it’s pretty devastating,” said Irvine. “We were literally on the phone crying together about what happened in the area and the impact that this is going to make.”

For the next two weeks, Irvine is hoping to fill that truck – if not a second – with donations.

Drop-off specifics

Donated items for hurricane victims can be dropped off at Irvine’s office at the Keller Williams Office as follows:

608 S. Washington Street, Naperville, IL

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Now until October 19

Items needed for hurricane relief

• Bottled water • Non-perishable food items (canned goods) • Can openers • Baby formula and baby food • Diapers and wipes • Toiletries (toothpaste, soap, shampoo, etc.) • Feminine hygiene products • Toilet paper and paper towels • Cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes, bleach, mops, brooms, etc.) • Garbage bags • Work gloves and disposable gloves • Hand sanitizer

• Gently used or new clothing (all sizes, especially basics like t-shirts, pants, and socks) • Blankets and sheets • Towels

• First aid kits, bandages and antiseptic ointments • Over-the-counter medications (ibuprofen, aspirin, etc.) • Masks

• Flashlights and batteries • Plastic tarps (for temporary roof repairs) • Duct tape

• Basic tool kits (hammers, screwdrivers, etc.) • Shovels and rakes

• Portable phone chargers • Board games or books (for kids and adults) • Backpacks or tote bags • Pet food and supplies

• Visa gift cards or store gift cards

Prager Moving and Storage collection on Oct. 19

Prager Moving and Storage will also accept donations on Oct. 19, the day before they leave for North Carolina. Those can be brought to their location at 155 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Being able to order something, drop it off and know that it’s going directly to the area in need, it’s a great way to know that you are part of the impact,” said Spooner.

“[The hurricane victims] have just lost everything they have,” said Irvine. “It’s making them feel like we’re here, we have your back. You’re not doing this alone.”

Irvine says if you have any questions or additional ideas, you can reach out to her directly via email: kristinairvinerealtor@gmail.com

