Record-high temps, potential tornadoes, then snow in Naperville’s Tuesday forecast

It will be a wild weather ride today in our area, with record-high temperatures predicted, before they drop dramatically this evening, bringing severe weather and possible snow to the region.

Record-high temperatures ahead this afternoon

Forecasters say temperatures in Naperville could reach 77 degrees this afternoon.

That high temperature for our area would easily beat the previous record for today of 63 degrees in 1976, and also would mark the warmest temperature on record for February in the Chicago region.

But that record high will be short-lived, as forecasters say temperatures will plunge to 17 degrees this evening.

Dramatic drop in temps, with severe weather in store

The dramatic drop in temperature today is also predicted to bring the chance for some severe weather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

Forecasters say to expect scattered thunderstorms this evening, bringing with them the chance for large hail of up to two inches in diameter.

Also in the forecast are high winds with gusts of up to 60 mph or more, as well as the chance for tornadoes this evening.

Rain expected to turn to snow in overnight hours

The rain is expected to shift to snow overnight into tomorrow morning as the cold front moves in.

The strong winds are predicted to continue, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, as well as some brief gusts of more than 50 mph possible.

The NWS says wind chills will dip to below zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous after midnight when some areas may see about an inch of snow accumulation.

Keep up to date on the latest forecast on the NCTV17 weather website.

