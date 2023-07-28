Regal Cantera theater in Warrenville closes, but will return under Cinemark ownership

The Regal Cantera movie theater in Warrenville closed this week, but is presumably undergoing improvements as it changes hands to Cinemark Theaters.

Possible reopening date of August 1

The City of Warrenville released a brief statement about the matter on Facebook, saying:

The City learned that Regal Theater has changed ownership to Cinemark Theaters. The theater will close temporarily to undergo some improvements.

The Cinemark website indicates Cinemark Cantera Warrenville will open August 1, but City staff have not verified that information.

Staff has received inquiries from the public and local media about Regal Theater closing, but there is limited information known at this time. We will post updates as we learn more.

New Cinemark Cantera

The Cinemark website notes the new Cinemark Cantera Warrenville at the same location as the formal Regal theater – 28250 Diehl Road – with a posted message saying “Hello Warrenville – we can’t wait to meet you!”

The website notes that there will be seventeen auditoriums, luxury loungers, concessions, and Cinemark XD at the site.

History of that movie theater site

The movie theater at that location originally opened in 1998 as the AMC Cantera 30, according to bigscreen.com. It converted to the Regal Cantera Stadium 30 in 2010, but then downsized to 17-screens with RPX in 2011. At that time it was renamed as Regal Cantera Stadium 17 & RPX, with the name eventually changing to simply the Regal Cantera.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!