Remembering John W. Kunsch for a lifetime of service 

John William Kunsch was the first Naperville resident to serve in Vietnam, which set the stage for his lifetime of service.

Serving in the Army, he became a Combat Platoon Leader with the “Big Red One” of the First Infantry Division. In 1965, John was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor for service above and beyond the call of duty. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

Joined the family business, Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory

After the service, John married his sweetheart, Cassandra Beidelman, and joined the family funeral business. In 1978, John bought the business from his father-in-law ​​Owen Beidelman, and officially changed the name to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, where he would serve as a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over 50 years. Now, his twin sons, John L., and Joseph O. Kunsch, continue the family legacy into the fifth generation.

Served Naperville

John W. Kunch believed in service and gave generously of his time and talent to several local groups.

He was the longest-standing member of the Naperville Evening Kiwanis Club, including his time as president. He served as an usher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church for over 50 years. John also served on the board of the College of DuPage and helped bring the McAninch Arts Center to fruition.

He continued to serve his fellow veterans as a Past Commander of Naperville American Legion Post #43 and a life member of the Naperville V.F.W. Judd Kendall Post #3873.

John passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday, January 21, 2024. He was buried with full military honors at Naperville Cemetery.

Courtesy:

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory

Daily Herald