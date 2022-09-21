Remembering Lifelong Naperville Resident Joe Modaff

Joe Modaff, who hailed from a multi-generational Naperville family, died peacefully in his sleep on September 12 at the age of 83.

Lifelong Napervillian

Modaff was a lifelong Napervillian, who grew up on his family’s farm. Family was the central theme of his life. A U.S. Marine Corp veteran, Modaff spent his early years doing chores on the farm, and his later years doting on his two granddaughters Paris and Peyton, who affectionately called him “Popeye.”

Active Life

A football player, Modaff hit the gridiron for both Naperville Community High School and North Central College. He’d later enjoy “a cold beer and a great football game at a local bar as much as he loved a fine glass of wine and meal during his travels through Europe,” according to his obituary. His travels also extended to spots in the states like Idaho or Florida, where he would take on adventures like horseback riding, rafting or skiing. Florida was a favorite spot as it was there he’d visit his granddaughters.

Work and Service

Modaff had a successful career in advertising sales. But he balanced his work with service to the community, volunteering for Naperville Responds for Veterans. He could also be found each year at the Marine Corp Ball. His good fortune and good times were shared with his wife Marjory, and daughters Kelly and Courtney.

Visitation

Visitation services for Modaff will be held on Friday, September 30 at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family says donations may be made in Joe’s name to Naperville Responds for Veterans.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Friedrich-Jones website

