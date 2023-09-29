Remembering Pat Nicarico, a light in her family, and the community

Pat Nicarico was a woman who went through the darkest of times, but still managed to see the light in the world.

A native New Yorker

Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1942, Pat would eventually attend secretarial school, and land a job as an executive secretary for Turner Construction in Manhattan. She met her husband, Tom, on a blind date, and became a Navy wife in 1965.

The two would live in many states along the way, but made their home in Naperville for a long stretch. Pat would find a job there as the head secretary at Ellsworth Elementary School, a job she had for nearly 20 years before her retirement.

Pat and Tom had three daughters, Christine, Kathy, and Jeanine.

A family tragedy, and learning to move forward

In 1983, Pat’s 10-year-old daughter Jeanine was home sick from school, when she was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered. Beyond the tragedy itself, the family then had to endure years of court cases with two men wrongfully convicted, and an imprisoned serial killer then confessing to the crime.

Through it all, Pat would tell her other two daughters, “we have to stay strong as a family,” and that Jeanine would want them to move forward. As a family, they did, while honoring Jeanine in the process. They launched the Jeanine Nicarico Memorial Fund for Literacy, awarding grants to educators or schools to promote a deeper understanding of literacy and provide opportunities for learners within Naperville. Pat served as the co-director of the fund.

They would later launch a 5K to support the cause. The runs took place annually, eventually shifting from daytime events to a nighttime “glow” run, with the final one taking place in May of this year.

Friend to many

Besides steering the work of the fund named in her daughter’s honor, Pat served as a volunteer for a wide number of groups. She helped out at St. Raphael Catholic Church, served as a CCD teacher, was a member of the Wine Club, Garden Club, Red Hat Society, and a proud Girl Scout leader.

She was noted for being the last to leave any function, and fittingly became one of the founders of The Last To Leave Gang.

Pat was a friend to many, but the true joy of her life was her family. She adored being a grandparent and treasured her time with those she loved.

Five years ago, Pat was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She faced it with courage and strength, but lost her battle on September 23. At the time of her death, Pat was living in Bluffton, a town in the Lowcountry of South Carolina to which she and Tom had retired.

Pat was 80 years old.

Celebration of Life on Nov. 3

There will be a celebration of Pat’s life on Friday, Nov. 3 at St. Raphael Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jeanine Nicarico Memorial Fund for Literacy.