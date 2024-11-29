Renewed study of 5th Avenue parcels in Naperville moves forward        

Housing, land use and transit are among some of the big-picture themes being interwoven into a forthcoming study of an area of 5th Avenue within Naperville that is ripe for new development.

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 19, voted on a series of questions for the Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel study. The 5th Avenue project had been in the development phase a number of years, but initial plans ultimately fell through.

What the new study will cover

After prior stalled efforts, Councilman Josh McBroom suggested months ago that city staff revisit redevelopment efforts for the 13-acre site, which includes city-owned land near the 5th Avenue train station.

Since McBroom’s referral, details of the new study have come to light. At the council’s Nov. 19 meeting, elected officials voted on five specific questions that will be cornerstones of the new study.

The questions, according to city documents, will include:

Development Strategy: What is the most effective way to move forward with a redevelopment strategy for the non-transit uses on the site? For example, should parcels be offered separately or as one master lease/sale? Is the city recommended to sell or lease, and is there a recommended order for redevelopment to occur?

Land Use and Development: Other than new housing opportunities, what are the highest and best uses of the new study area, or each sub portion of the study area?

Housing: How can new development on the site address Naperville’s known housing gaps, including missing middle, attainable and affordable housing, while meeting private development interests?

Community Benefit: What amenities and design features should be incorporated into the new development to maintain and enhance the neighborhood’s unique character, and how can the study area provide additional or improved community amenities, including gathering spaces and event spaces?

Transit-Related: How can the study area be redeveloped to function as a transit oriented development, and what are the best practices for developing around transit centers? How can this redevelopment encourage regular transit users to occupy any new residential units, thereby decreasing overall on-site parking demand?

‘A good, quality product’

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger said there are high hopes behind the Urban Land Institute’s forthcoming study of the 5th Avenue parcels.

“We thought that all of the input and the vast majority of the questions will result in a good, quality product,” Krieger said of the view within city hall.

Speaking to the overall framework of the study, and why one question from each category was selected, Krieger said, “What we feel is most important is that there be one question selected from each of these categories so that one category does not wind up being left out.”

Allison Laff, deputy director of the city’s transportation, engineering and development department, said there is no firm table for the study’s completion. However, she indicated progress updates would be announced at future council meetings.

“The application cycle is rolling, so there’s no specific deadline,” Laff said. “I believe (Urban Land Institute representatives) will take some time to review it and get back to us.”

Council receives resident feedback on 5th Avenue land

Four residents provided the council with verbal or written feedback on the forthcoming study and their hopes for the 5th Avenue parcels.

Naperville resident Chris Strom expressed “strong support” for redeveloping the area in written feedback that was included in council documents at the Nov. 19 meeting.

“This project represents a unique opportunity to build upon the city’s reputation as a thriving economic powerhouse, and a model for community-oriented growth,” Strom wrote.

Fellow resident Tim Messer said he hopes the future of the site provides a wide-ranging series of opportunities for Naperville.

“The residents of the surrounding area await what comes next for this project,” Messer wrote. “Personally, I hope to see something that will benefit the entire community, including the immediate neighbors, and not just leave us looking at whatever is foisted upon us by rent-seeking developers.”

