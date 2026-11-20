U.S. Representative and Naperville resident Lauren Underwood will become the highest-ranking Black woman in Congressional history after she was elected Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

A new chapter for the House Democratic Caucus

Underwood won the vote for Vice Chair over Rep. Sarah Jacobs of San Diego on Nov. 18. In a news release Wednesday, she shared she is ready for this next chapter in her lawmaking career.

“I am so honored that my colleagues have put their faith and trust in me to serve in this position,” Underwood said. “I’m ready for the work ahead—empowering our Caucus to win in this historic moment, with this historic majority, to make life better and more affordable for the American people.”

She will serve alongside Rep. Ted Lieu, the first Asian American Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Together, the pair will oversee weekly caucus meetings and other official activities.

About Rep. Lauren Underwood

Underwood has represented Illinois’ 14th District since 2019. She co-founded and co-chairs the Black Maternal Health Caucus, co-chairs the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and serves on the House Committee on Appropriations. She is also a registered nurse.

Underwood graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in 2004, later earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan and both a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University.

Featured image courtesy: Office of Lauren Underwood

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