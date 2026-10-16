Report: Creative sector makes $8.1 billion impact on DuPage economy

The impact of the creative sector in DuPage County has been measured in a new report, which found it generates $8 billion in economic activity.

The report, commissioned by Arts DuPage and DuPage Foundation, found that the creative economy’s impact comes from $5 billion earned by businesses and workers in creative realms, $2 billion paid to their suppliers, and $1.1 billion earned across the entire economy as workers spend their wages.

The study was completed by Arts Alliance Illinois, based on 2023 data. It includes earnings and spending generated by workers in industries including books and publishing, audiovisual and interactive media, design and creative services, arts education, performing arts and cultural heritage.

“These findings reinforce what we at Arts DuPage and DuPage Foundation have long understood: supporting the arts is an investment in the vitality of our entire economy,” the foundation said on a website dedicated to the new study.

Artistic contributions make DuPage ‘a vibrant place’

The $8.1 billion economic impact estimate does not include “spending by arts audiences at restaurants, retailers, hotels or other local businesses,” the DuPage Foundation said on the report website. Yet it goes to show the importance of artistic endeavors to creating a positive lifestyle across DuPage communities, officials said in a news release.

“The arts are part of what makes DuPage County a vibrant place to live, work and visit, but this report makes clear that they play a vital role in our economic infrastructure,” said Mike Sitrick, DuPage Foundation president and CEO said in the release. “DuPage’s creative economy is a substantial economic force, and this data gives our communities a much clearer understanding of the scale and economic significance of the creative sector.”

Report released along with arts grants

The report data further shows that the creative economy in DuPage supports 32,208 jobs — 7.9% of total employment across the county — and generates $902.2 million in tax revenue, including $311.8 million in taxes to state, county and local governments.

The organizations released the report data as Arts DuPage announced last week the recipients of more than $240,000 in grants. A total of 34 arts organizations across the county are receiving a share of the funds supporting music, fine arts, theatre, dance and other artistic endeavors.

“Through its seed and sustain grant model, Arts DuPage supports both emerging and established arts organizations whose work impacts, improves, and enriches the quality of life for DuPage County residents,” the organization said in a news release. “This year’s cohort of grantees includes arts centers, museums, music programs, theatre companies, and more.”

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