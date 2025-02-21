Report to examine THC product sales in Naperville   

Naperville’s existing ordinance restricting the sale of such THC edible products as gummies, cereal bars, and assorted beverages to consumers age 21 and up is back under the microscope after a referral from a member of the city council.

During the “new business” portion of the Naperville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor asked to have a report generated on the effectiveness of Naperville’s current ordinance concerning THC product sales. Bruzan Taylor’s referral was unanimously supported by other council members.

Other communities passing ordinances on THC product sales

Bruzan Taylor in her discussion of the proposal reviewed Naperville’s current ordinance for synthetically derived THC-related products at local merchants. THC is the oft-used acronym for tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants.

“About two years ago, we passed an ordinance related to hemp-derived THC, also commonly known as Delta-8 and Delta-9, restricting the products that are commonly found in vape shops and gas stations, restricting the sale to those 21 and over,” Bruzan Taylor said.

The councilwoman cited other Chicago suburban communities — including Elgin, Orland Park and Rolling Meadows — that reportedly have passed their own ordinances to ban the sale of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC products.

“To be clear, these ordinances don’t seem to have anything to do with our legal cannabis stores,” Bruzan Taylor said. “These are just products sold in gas stations and vape shops.”

While cannabis sales in Illinois are regulated, the Delta-8 and Delta-9 variants of THC products are not. Opponents of THC product sales have pointed out the items have a track record of being untested with unknown effects on users.

Report to look at the ordinance’s effectiveness in Naperville

In her referral, Bruzan Taylor outlined what she was seeking from the report, which will be available for public viewing by way of a city manager’s memorandum when it is complete. A specific date for the report’s completion has not been set.

“What I’m hoping is to get some information gathering from our staff here,” Bruzan Taylor said. “I wanted to see if staff could look into what exactly these other communities are passing. Is this something similar to what we passed, or is it more expansive?”

Delving into some of the specifics of her request, Bruzan Taylor stated, “What public safety concerns are (other communities passing ordinances) seeing, causing them to pass such ordinances, and are we seeing this in our own community here? Or, is our current ordinance working as intended?”

