Results from Naperville-area races in 2024 Illinois Primary Election

Initial reports for Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election showed that voter turnout for both DuPage and Will counties was low, with many races uncontested.

As of 11:30 p.m., DuPage County was reporting voter turnout at 19.62%, with Will County’s coming in at 15.54%, both numbers still unofficial tallies.

Those numbers show a decline from the most recent primary elections, with DuPage having a showing of 25.56% in 2020, then 22.79% in 2022, as reported by the DuPage County clerk’s office. Will County saw a similar downward trend, with a 25.41% turnout in the 2020 primary, then 19.49% in 2022, as reported by the Will County clerk’s office.

Primary results for contested races in Naperville-area

For Naperville-area contested races, the unofficial election results are as follows:

U.S. House Races

Incumbent Sean Casten is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House 6th Congressional District. He’ll face Republican Niki Conforti this November, who was uncontested in the primary.

Another incumbent, Bill Foster, is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House 11th Congressional District.

Challenging him for that seat will be projected winner in the Republican primary, Jerry Evans.

James T. “Jim” Marter is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S. House 14th Congressional District. He’ll take on Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood this fall, who ran unopposed.

DuPage County Races

Judith Lukas is the projected winner for the Democratic slot for DuPage County Coroner on the November ballot. She’ll face incumbent Republican Dr. Richard Jorgensen.

Liz Chaplin is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for DuPage County Recorder, besting incumbent Kathleen Carrier. Her opponent will be Republican Nicole Prater, who ran unopposed.

