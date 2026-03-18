Results from Naperville-area races in 2026 Illinois primary election

Voter turnout for the 2026 Illinois primary election appeared to be up in both DuPage and Will counties, compared to 2024 numbers.

As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, election data from Will County showed that this year, 19.09% of registered voters in the county cast ballots in the primary, as opposed to 16.26% in 2024.

DuPage County also showed a higher turnout, with 24.56% of registered voters casting ballots this year, as compared to 20.41% in 2024.

With 100% of the precincts in DuPage and Will counties reporting but mail-in and absentee votes still being counted, here are the unofficial Naperville-area results from contested races in Tuesday’s 2026 primary election.

U.S. House Races

Sean Casten is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District. He’ll face the projected winner in the Republican primary, Niki Conforti, this November.

Jeff Walter is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S. House 11th Congressional District. He’ll face incumbent Democrat Bill Foster, who ran unopposed.

James Marter is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S. House 14th Congressional District. He’ll take on Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood this fall.

Illinois House Races

Saba Haider is the projected winner of the Democratic nomination for Illinois House District 84. She’ll be up against Republican Brian Scopa in the November general election.

Current Illinois state representative for the 84th district, Stephanie Kifowit, chose not to run for another term, instead putting her hat in the ring for the Democratic slot for comptroller. She failed in that bid, with Margaret Croke holding the lead for that spot as of the time of this posting, with 90% of votes counted.

DuPage County Races

Paula Deacon Garcia is the projected winner for the Democratic nomination for DuPage County Clerk on the November ballot, knocking the incumbent, Jean Kaczmarek, out of the race. She’ll be up against Republican Patricia Kaldis-Schiappa, who ran unopposed.

For DuPage County Sheriff, Sean Noonan has won the Republican slot. He‘ll face Democrat Peter Coolidge who ran unopposed.

Current DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick chose not to run for reelection. He instead made a run for the Republican nomination for governor, but was unsuccessful, with Darren Bailey earning that nod.

Ian Holzhauer is currently 2,559 votes ahead of his nearest competitor, incumbent Sadia Covert, in the run for the Democratic nomination for the DuPage County Board District 5 seat. If that lead holds, he‘ll face Republican Chris Jacks, who ran unopposed.

Will County Races

Over in Will County, James “Jim” Reilly appears to have secured the Republican nomination for Will County Sheriff. Landing the Democratic nomination was Patrick Jones.

Carmen Maurella III locked down the Republican nomination for Will County Treasurer. He‘ll face incumbent Democrat Tim Brophy.

Naperville Park Board referendum for new activity center/pool

Naperville voters appeared to have approved a referendum allowing the Naperville Park Board to borrow $120 million for the construction of a new indoor aquatics center and fitness facility at Frontier Sports Complex.

With 100% of precincts reporting, 54.11% of voters in DuPage and 59.98% in Will County have voted in favor of the referendum.

The election results will not be official until April 7, when all mail-in and provisional ballots have been counted.

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