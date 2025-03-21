Rolling into his 80s: Naperville senior stays active on wheels

Though some may step away from physical activities as they age, 79-year-old Naperville resident Rugang Jiang put the wheels in motion on a new hobby.

“I think my body is so weak. So I need to do some exercise to [strengthen] my body,” said Jiang.

Jiang finds his passion for rollerblading

Jiang had a desire to ice skate but couldn’t do it enough because of the short ice skating seasons. He later discovered rollerblading, which he preferred for its versatility.

“I can do that at my home or here [at a] skating rink or the street,” said Jiang.

His rollerblading journey began five years ago with a $6 pair of rollerblades and the hope of finding a new passion.

“I remember the first time I did skating, it made me [feel] a lot of pain [in] my feet. It [took] a lot of time [to] recover. Now, not any problem,” said Jiang.

Health benefits from rollerblading and his fitness routine

Today, Jiang rollerblades for an hour every day, a hobby he says has led to significant health benefits over the past few years.

“Now I can [run] without drawing pain. I don’t know why. Maybe I got [the] benefit from the roller skate,” said Jiang.

His fitness routine also includes push-ups, pull-ups, and weight training.

“The pull up [enhances] the muscle and also it will increase the function of the respiration, circulation, [and] cardiovascular. But for rollerskating, it’s mainly to increase balance ability,” said Jiang.

Gliding forward through life

As Jiang rolls into his 80s, he doesn’t see himself taking the wheels off anytime soon.

“I plan to learn a new movement for skating. That is the one leg forward. It’s a hard movement, but I plan to complete [it],” said Jiang.

Jiang hopes to inspire others to be active, no matter their age, as he proves it’s never too late to lace up and take on new passions.

“I have a lot of friends my age. Only one can do fitness like me—that’s me,” said Jiang.

