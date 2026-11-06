Rotary club awards six Naperville-area veterans with Quilts of Valor

Six local veterans were wrapped in special ‘Quilts of Valor’ Thursday afternoon during the Rotary Club of Naperville’s Rotary Salutes Veterans luncheon.

“These quilts wrap veterans in comfort and appreciation,” said James “Mike” Milano, retired Major General for U.S. Army and emcee of the ceremony. “They’re presented not as a gift but as an award of honor.”

Part of a nationwide show of support

Since it started in 2003, The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded that honor to more than 457,000 veterans nationwide, including more than 60 veterans locally thanks to Rotarian Alma, after seeing a former teacher at her high school reunion receive a quilt.

“It really touched me, and I thought, ‘I need to bring a program like that back to my Rotary Club in Naperville,’” said Jones.

The latest local Quilts of Valor recipients

The most recent Quilt of Valor honorees include:

Erica Katz – U.S. Marines

Bob Grember – U.S. Navy

Dan Calabrese – U.S. Air Force

Rick Mowry – U.S. Navy

Dom Polizzi – Illinois Army National Guard

Roger Blomquist – U.S. Navy

“Nothing can make you prouder than to serve our country with honor,” said Milano. “To each of our honorees today, you have done just that. Your commitment to service, sacrifice and something greater than yourself deserves our deepest gratitude and respect.”

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