Rotary Club of Naperville cancels 2026 Holiday Parade of Lights

After more than two decades of tradition, the Rotary Club of Naperville has canceled its 2026 Holiday Parade of Lights, according to a city staff report.

Reports of funding no longer needed

Linda LaCloche, Director of Communications for the City of Naperville, said the organization decided to cancel the 2026 parade due to the “high cost of producing the event relative to its return,” adding that “no other information was provided.”

The city has a special 1% tax on food and beverages, meant to assist local organizations in funding social events and artistic initiatives. The SECA Commission recommends how the sum of that tax is divided up and allocated to these organizations.

This year, the Rotary Club had requested $26,773 of SECA money, but the commission recommended the group receive $22,300. Naperville’s City Council ultimately approves the allotments, but that money will now be returned to the SECA fund (unless given to another event) now that the parade has been canceled.

The parade would traditionally wind its way through downtown Naperville on the day after Thanksgiving. Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood says she was “saddened” to hear the news of its cancellation.

“We’re grateful for the years they dedicated to bringing this cherished tradition to our community,” said Wood. “While this news is disappointing, we remain hopeful and committed to preserving the warmth and holiday spirit downtown for children and families alike.”

Origins of the Holiday Parade of Lights

The Holiday Parade of Lights started under a different name, the Friends of Little Friends Hometown Holidays Parade. It was a partnership between the Downtown Naperville Alliance and Little Friends, Inc., a nonprofit that helps children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The event eventually came to bear the name it’s known by today, serving as Naperville’s signature start of the holiday season. The Rotary Club of Naperville took on the role of the parade’s organizer in 2021, with proceeds from entry fees and sponsorships distributed to a number of charities and nonprofits selected by the service club.

At the time of publication, the Rotary Club had not yet responded to NCTV17’s request for comment.

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!