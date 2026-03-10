Ruth’s Chris Steak House opens at Block 59 in Naperville

A popular fine-dining chain has opened a new location at Naperville’s Block 59.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, found at 460 S Rte 59, welcomed its first batch of customers on Monday, joining a bevy of restaurants in the dining and entertainment district.

Ruth’s Chris brings steaks and more

“We are the world’s largest fine-dining steakhouse chain, with 150+ locations globally. We feature USDA Prime graded stakes, the best of the best, cooked in a 1800-degree broiler and served to our guests on 500-degree sizzling signature plates. The 500-degree sizzle is our signature,” said Taylor Muse, general manager of Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Naperville.

Muse noted the restaurant also has seafood options, shareable side dishes, and housemade desserts.

He said they are excited to bring their offerings to Naperville because of the city’s continuous growth and bustling atmosphere, and are eager to welcome customers.

“There’s been some genuine excitement from the community at large. At this point, we are fully committed for the first six days of our opening. 300-plus reservations for each day within the first week,” he said.

The Naperville location features a main dining room at the front of the building that seats about 330 people, a lounge area in the back for walk-ins, and bar seating.

There is also an atrium that offers an outdoor-patio dining feel year-round, Muse said.

Restaurant to offer ‘comfortable’ upscale dining

He said the goal is to give guests a relaxed and approachable, yet elevated fine-dining experience.

“I want guests to walk in the door, whether this is the first time at a Ruth’s Chris or they’ve been coming here for decades, to simply feel comfortable with the experience. Genuine hospitality, excellent service, but also not in a stuffy environment,” said Muse.

Ruth’s Chris first opened in 1965 in New Orleans, founded by Ruth Fertel, who bought a restaurant called Chris Steak House. Since then, the restaurant has become a franchise and has grown to over 150 locations worldwide.

The Naperville restaurant is the chain’s third in Illinois, with two other locations in Northbrook and South Barrington.

It will be open every day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.