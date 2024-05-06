SamaraCare President and CEO Rev. Dr. Scott Mitchell announces retirement

Longtime SamaraCare President and CEO Rev. Dr. Scott Mitchell has announced his retirement, according to a post from the Naperville nonprofit.

Mitchell served in a variety of roles during his 36 years with the organization and has been the nonprofit’s leader since 1999. He has helped SamaraCare grow into a provider of in-person and online counseling, psychotherapy, autism, and psychiatric services.

Mitchell’s journey with SamaraCare

Mitchell joined SamaraCare in 1988 as a psychologist, quickly becoming the organization’s clinical director. He was named the nonprofit’s president and CEO just before the turn of the century.

Mitchell has played a crucial role in expanding SamaraCare’s Mental Health Access Program, which has provided over $25 million in reduced cost to clients in need of counseling or therapy.

“It’s been a privilege to lead SamaraCare and witness the unwavering dedication of our employees and board members to our mission,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell will be succeeded by the nonprofit’s current executive director Rev. Dr. Michael Bradburn, who thanked Mitchell for his “guidance, support, and mentorship,” over the years.

“Scott’s focused leadership during his time as President & CEO has earned him the utmost respect of SamaraCare’s employees, clients, and board members as well as constituents throughout the communities we serve. Scott’s tremendous efforts strengthened SamaraCare’s values-based culture and enriched the lives of so many,” said Bradburn.

Mitchell’s retirement is effective Jan. 1, 2025.

