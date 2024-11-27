Santa Mailbox returns to downtown Naperville with new location

It’s that magical time of year when kids pen their Christmas lists, check them twice, and deliver them to Santa’s Mailbox—now in its new location in downtown Naperville!

“You come to the corner of Main and Jefferson in front of Two Boston, drop in your wish list, and watch your mailbox,” said Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood.

Letters to Santa

“Every year, we bring out the letters to Santa’s mailbox. It came on Monday and will be up until December 20th. We encourage kids to bring their holiday wish list when they’re shopping with their parents to ensure they include the return address. Santa is getting these letters and its magic elves are sending a personalized response to you in your mailbox,” said Wood.

“We’ve had this out for close to ten years. It’s always full of letters that we respond to yearly,” said Wood.

“The letters we receive are heartwarming, and it’s just a fun connection with Santa in the North Pole. So we’d like to bring it back year after year,” said Wood.

Holiday magic in downtown Naperville

The holiday magic in downtown Naperville continues all season with the mailbox, Christmas lights, the Holiday Lights parade, and a new stuffed Bear Scavenger hunt.

