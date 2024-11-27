Santa Mailbox returns to downtown Naperville with new location

Letters to Santa
“Every year, we bring out the letters to Santa’s mailbox. It came on Monday and will be up until December 20th. We encourage kids to bring their holiday wish list when they’re shopping with their parents to ensure they include the return address. Santa is getting these letters and its magic elves are sending a personalized response to you in your mailbox,” said Wood.
“We’ve had this out for close to ten years. It’s always full of letters that we respond to yearly,” said Wood.
“The letters we receive are heartwarming, and it’s just a fun connection with Santa in the North Pole. So we’d like to bring it back year after year,” said Wood.
Holiday magic in downtown Naperville
The holiday magic in downtown Naperville continues all season with the mailbox, Christmas lights, the Holiday Lights parade, and a new stuffed Bear Scavenger hunt.
