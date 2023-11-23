Santa’s Mailbox in downtown Naperville

The holidays are here, so it’s time for kids to make their Christmas lists, check them twice, and bring them to the Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville.

“This is our letters to Santa’s mailbox. We do a lot of fun things in downtown Naperville over the holidays, and this is one of them, and we’ve had this out for about eight or ten years now,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Bring letters to Santa’s Mailbox

“Kids can bring their wish list and letters and pop them in this mailbox right here on Main Street, right near the Van Buren parking lot. We have a lot of very hardworking elves that are collecting these letters, getting them to Santa, and Santa writes, actually, a personalized note back to kids,” said Wood.

The Naperville Public Works installed the mailbox, and it’s all decorated in the Christmas spirit. The mailbox was set in place on Monday, November 20th, and will be around for another month.

“This mailbox will only be out until about December 20th. We have to put it away because Santa will be very busy getting packages delivered. So it’s important that kids come down with their families when they’re doing their shopping and drop off their wish lists,” said Wood.

The mailbox marks the beginning of jolly ole time in downtown Naperville. The Dandelion Fountain will soon have the Christmas tree installed, along with all the Christmas lights lined up along the streets and much more.

More holiday fun in downtown Naperville

“It keeps the magic of the holidays alive. It’s something, you know if families are coming down here shopping, kids might be like, goodness, we’ve got to go shopping this spring. This makes it fun for kids, too. So we’d like to bring it back every year,” said Wood.

“So it’s just nice to get those [letters] and to be able to answer back to these kids. We don’t get to see on the receiving end when they get the letters that come from Santa to their homes. But we can only imagine the joy that that creates, ” said Wood

