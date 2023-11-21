Santa’s Sleigh Tour is bringing holiday cheer to Naperville

Santa Claus has left his home at the North Pole and is heading to Naperville, as Mortgage Matt Doyle has once again called him to come spread holiday cheer for a fourth year.

Santa’s Sleigh Tour

The holly jolly 12-night adventure kicks off on Nov. 25, and will last through Dec. 6.

Old St. Nick will pass through 80 neighborhoods, waving to all the good children and families before returning back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas.

So you better watch out on the SantasSleighTour website for when Santa will be passing through your neighborhood.

Group effort to bring Santa back to Naperville

He’s back in town thanks to efforts from Mortgage Matt Doyle, the IBEW Local 701, CoDo Marketing, PowerForward DuPage, the Branch Moms Community, and the Career and Networking Center.

It’s all part of an effort to raise money for Santa’s Christmas Charities, a not-for-profit corporation providing funds to local children’s charities.

This year’s proceeds will go to Cal’s Angels, GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley, and Almost Home Kids.

Support Santa’s Sleigh Tour

Companies can support the tour and charities by sponsoring one of the 12 nights.

Families can also pitch in by donating to a Santa Route Stop to have the big guy himself meet them at their yards for photos.

So you better not cry, you better not pout, because Santa Claus is coming to Naperville.

