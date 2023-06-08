Senior citizens targets for robbers in three Naperville incidents.

The Naperville Police Department is looking into three accounts of jewelry being stolen from senior citizens in retail center parking lots.

According to a Naper Notify message, incidents have happened since last week, along Ogden Avenue and 75th Street.

Where did the incidents happen?

The incidents occurred at the following spots:

Route 59 Costco – Tuesday, May 30 around 4 p.m.

H Mart on Ogden Ave – Saturday, June 3 around 1 p.m.

Naperville Fresh Market on 75th St – Tuesday, June 6 around 3 p.m.

Robbers distracted victims with other jewelry

Victims say the robbers spoke with them, and asked them to try on low-cost jewelry. At the same time, they robbed the victims of valuable jewelry that they possessed.

Public reminded to be alert

The Naperville Police Department and Naper Notify remind residents to be cautious of people approaching them in parking lots.

