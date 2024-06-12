Seven DuPage County programs merit national achievement awards

Seven DuPage County programs have received national recognition, earning the county achievement awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Awards celebrate county innovation

The awards celebrate county innovation, honoring programs that effectively serve residents.

“This year’s winners have delivered results for our residents and demonstrated innovative efforts to strengthen our communities,” said NACo President Mary Jo McGuire in a news release.

The awards cover 18 categories, including children and youth, community and economic development, criminal justice and public safety, health, libraries, parks and recreation, and risk and emergency management.

Gratified to receive recognition, says DuPage County Board Chair

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said she was “gratified” to receive the recognition.

“DuPage County strives to be a leader at the state and national levels. We’re proud to share information about our initiatives with other government leaders nationwide,” Conroy said.

Seven DuPage County programs recognized

The seven programs receiving recognition were:

Back to School, Back to Work: a program that helps parents who’ve paused their careers to take care of their children reenter the workforce.

Realtime Winter Weather Solution: a real-time application that monitors snowplow operations.

Municipal Infrastructure Match-Share Grant Program: a program that helps communities improve infrastructure to better manage stormwater during severe storms.

DuPage County Website Redesign: an updated website redesign for the county in 2023, focused on streamlining the site and better featuring high-demand services.

Police Transparency and Crime Data Portal: an online portal to increase transparency of county crime statistics, sharing data with both law enforcement and the public.

18 th Judicial Court QR Code Project: a QR code which helps victims of domestic violence get needed resources.

Guardianship Family Engagement Mediation Program: a mediation program for families in probate court, using a neutral third party to help reach agreements.

