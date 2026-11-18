An annual food drive in celebration of Diwali is bringing together people across the country to serve their communities and practice selfless giving.

More than 50 Indian American organizations in the Naperville area are collecting food for local food pantries through Nov. 22 as part of a larger national effort called Sewa Diwali.

Nationwide effort in spirit of Diwali

Sewa Diwali is an initiative of the Dharmic community in the United States, where volunteers from Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, yoga and other cultural organizations hold food donations and other collection drives, according to the Sewa Diwali website.

Organizations come together with the belief of Sewa Dharma, or “Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity.” Groups spread unity and “Sewa,” or “selfless giving,” to celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated across various Indian religions, symbolizing a spiritual victory of light over darkness. It is a five-day holiday, which was celebrated Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 this year, with the main day on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“Instead of keeping the festival of lights entirely domestic, thousands of volunteers utilize the holiday season to run massive, coordinated food collection and donation drives that support mainstream local food banks, pantries, and shelters across America,” Sewa Diwali organizers said in a news release about the food drive.

Naperville groups join country-wide initiative

On Tuesday, organizers of the Sewa Diwali food drive were honored in a proclamation by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

“Through these commendable and selfless efforts, the true spirit of Diwali permeates our community, where diversity is one of our greatest strengths and inclusion is a commitment underscored by the mission statement of the City of Naperville,” Naperville City Councilman Benjamin White read from Mayor Wehrli’s proclamation.

2026 food drive ends Nov. 22

This year’s food drive ends on Nov. 22, and groups are still looking for non-perishable, unopened and unexpired food items for donation, such as canned food, cereal, pasta, baking mixes, peanut butter or coffee.

According to the Sewa Diwali website, 970,000 pounds of food were donated nationwide in 2025. This year, over 1,400 pounds of food have been donated so far.

Those interested in donating can call (312) 593-4619 or (312) 299-7220 for more information about Naperville drop-off locations.

Featured image courtesy: Naperville Aurora Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh

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